First of all, I love my country. I took my turn and devoted three of the best years of my life to the U.S.A.F. (57-60).
Since the 2016 election, Trump has proven himself to be a draft dodger, a chronic liar, a hate monger, a closet racist, a tax cheat, a business fraud, a womanizer, a narcissist, a bigot, a Russian co-operator, a religious hypocrite, and the divider-in-chief. His actions and rhetoric threaten to bring about a civil or race war.
A message to:
Family farmers: Trump ate your cake and gave you back the crumbs. His tariffs disrupted our export markets, and he used the EPA to gradually weaken the biofuel industry. Give him four more years and he and big oil will finish the job.
To my fellow veterans: Let us join together and rid the military of this five-time draft dodger commander-in-chief. He is a disgrace to our service to our country.
To my fellow Christians: If you have supported Trump, repent. The judgement cometh. Trump believes in a superior being. He thinks he is God.
To the young voters: You have the most at stake. A livable climate, affordable education, affordable health care, and a moral and ethical society. It’s your future. VOTE.
It is time to excise this cancer from the body politic, and elect a capable, honest, moral Christian for our president. Vote for Biden-Harris as soon as you can vote. God save America.
Nels Wehner
Independence