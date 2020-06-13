To the Editor:
Thank you to Cathy Butler for organizing a drive-by parade for my retirement and the staff of the school district for their slide show. Thank you to many former students who sent letters of memories to my daughter and my wife so they could print them out as a surprise for me. Thank you to the Bulletin Journal staff for their article. Thank you to the Independence Fire Department for lending the fire truck. Thank you to all parents in the community for allowing me to teach and coach their daughters and sons for over 40 years. I look forward to spending time with my grandchildren Benjamin, William, and Gracie.
Sincerely,
Dan Putz, Independence