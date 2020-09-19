To the Editor:
There are people who go the extra mile to serve Buchanan County and their country. That kind of person:
Has high concerns for the welfare of others.
Has a lifelong history of civic duties and volunteer work to help make Buchanan County a place to be proud of.
Possesses the skills of leadership and teamwork.
Listens and acts on the concerns of the citizens.
Praises other veterans who have served our country. This was greatly shown by chairing and organizing the Buchanan County Honor Flight fundraiser event that produced $47,000 to send veterans to Washington, D.C., to honor them and give some closure. A military slang of GUNG-HO used means wholeheartedly, enthusiastic, loyal, zealous, and dedicated.
These fit all the qualities of Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt. Re-enlisting, re-electing Clayton Ohrt as Buchanan County Supervisor to once again take the oath to serve is the right one.
We, the below signed veterans, endorse and support Clayton Ohrt as Buchanan County Supervisor.
Jerel L. Griffin, Lamont
Harvey E. Davis, Hazleton
Lonnie Ross, Fairbank
Francis Kies, Jesup
Robert S. Hocker, Independence
James M. Peterson, Winthrop
Richard D. Dillon, Rowley
Roger Allen, Independence
Carl Scharff, Independence
LaVerne Lentz, Aurora
Dorance M. Kirby, Quasqueton
Larry D. Chesmore, Rowley