To the Editor:
I am a former school administrator, college teacher, and former county supervisor in northeast Iowa. I am pleased that Christian Andrews has agreed to run again for Iowa House District 95 and I appreciate the opportunity to endorse him for that position. He has the necessary knowledge and skills to serve effectively in the state legislature, especially now, given the challenges we face.
In this grave time, with the exception of the Center for Disease Control, the federal government has abandoned all of us. The president has ignored his responsibilities and has made decisions counter to the public good, especially regarding the COVID-19 crisis. Similarly, our governor has abandoned the people of Iowa, making poor decisions in order not to upset the president. As a result, our state legislature is even more important to Iowans. We need Democratic legislators in the majority who will be able to pass legislation that will be good for our state.
We need legislators who have the authenticity, the character, and the moral strength to address the incredible challenges Iowa faces. We need Christian Andrews in the Iowa House.
John Andersen
Mount Vernon