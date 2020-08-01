I remember standing at attention and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance every day from elementary through high school. I believe that we, including myself, have wandered away from the faith culture that used to say and believe in – “…one Nation under God indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” We are not a nation that is indivisible. The reason for all the division is that we do not have one authority or voice giving guidance. Imagine if a platoon of soldiers had two sergeants giving two different sets of orders or if a basketball team had two coaches giving two different sets of directions during a time-out. It would result in chaos and eventually anarchy. Sound familiar. For there to be true unity “with liberty and justice for all”, there can only be one authority, one voice. For that to happen, that authority must have what is best for the whole group or nation as decisions are made. I believe that authority can only be God. He is the one we should be looking to for guidance as only God has the ability to choose what is best for the entire group or nation. It is very difficult for us to humble ourselves and admit that we need God’s help. However, that is exactly what God wants. In 2nd Chronicles 7:14, God’s Word says “and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” If you believe that America needs to return to “one Nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all”, join other like-minded citizens on Saturday, August 15, at 1 p.m. at the bandshell in Independence’s Riverwalk Park for the “Life and Liberty Walk”.
Tim Darland
Independence