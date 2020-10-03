To the Editor:
What if a Democrat such as Chet Culver had been governor when more than 1,300 Iowans died in a pandemic? What if he refused to take stronger protective measures while Iowa ranked among the nation’s worst infection rates for weeks? What if he demanded Iowa’s kids attend in-person classes unless the infection rate was triple the CDC’s recommended limit? (Especially when many positive tests were being back-dated and therefore not included in the count!) Would these situations have been acceptable to you under a Democratic governor? If not, how can they be acceptable under a Republican?
Norm West
Fairbank