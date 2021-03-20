As an American citizen, I have some simple questions. Who is making the decisions in the White House? We can’t ask our President because he reads what is on a screen and then turns and walks away leaving valid questions echoing down the hallway in pursuit of an answer.
If it’s a small group making the decisions, will they be capable of coming to a determination of what to do should some rogue nation take advantage of a perceived weakness here in the U.S. to spread their dominance over the last bastion of freedom?
In too many countries people live and die marching to the tune of lawless masters. We don’t want that here. But a virtual coup could sneak up on us if we are naive to the thirst for power that grips wayward activists. Other countries are proof that only when a coup first happens is it likely to be reversible, so we need to recognize trends that move away from our foundational document, the Constitution. Like HR1 being considered.
HR1 (related to voting, stealing state’s rights), if passed, would solidify power that belongs to the states over to the federal government. This should be rejected. We also need to know who is in charge in the Oval Office. Who is shouldering responsibility for decisions made in our name?
Questions, questions, and no answers. It is a sad reality that in a wonderful country like ours one administration doesn’t build on the previous one. With a continuity of purpose and actions there is real unity. On the other hand, it’s difficult to build up when there is a constant tearing down. Now, one last question, who, “by proxy” are the individuals, writing the stacks of executive orders President Biden is nonchalantly signing?
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop