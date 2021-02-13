To the Editor:
Churchill said that if freedom-loving leaders had stuck to their resolutions after the first World War, the second need not have happened. If voters had known history better and therefore had understood the words of President-elect Biden, he would not be signing executive orders today.
From the stack of executive orders the Biden name is affixed to, how many are good for America? How many are good for foreign countries? How many make sense from a commonsense point of reason? Are not most irrational?
Only if a deliberate wrong is being done to the American people do leaders need 25,000 guards watching their backs, a few less now. There are two signed papers in particular that put us in grave harm: open borders and the wholesale paying for abortion even, in other nations.
Open borders don’t promote assimilation, and thousands coming each day will need to support their families. How will they do it? In desperation, many will resort to their inherited culture. Sad, too, is that loads of drugs are being dumped here. The end result, more Americans will die because a small group took oaths they had no intention of keeping.
Spreading abortion is a crime against humanity. The world remembers Mother Teresa of Calcutta. She thought that legalized abortion would someday reap nuclear war. Leader’s dictates, not private individuals, can curse a nation.
If ever a recall was called for, it is now, or at least in the next election. If the general population keeps silent about the misuse of power, plainly seen, our Constitution will be made useless and we surely will recall the haunting words of Churchill, “It need not have been,” but for one careless election and the nonchalance of a people.
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop