To the Editor:
Concerning the local response to the pandemic gripping our country: Having tried to patronize our local businesses is very disturbing to the degree of nonparticipation in wearing masks and social distancing. Upon entering Casey’s or Music Station or Kwik Star, the big red sign on the door says “Mask required to enter.” At any given time, six or seven people out of maybe 10 do not have a mask on. This Hillbilly mentality is really defining our community. Iowa is now one of 10 states that has a rising virus rate. This elitist attitude will affect us all. If they don’t protect themselves, protect us.
Mark Hoover
Independence