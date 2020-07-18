To the Editor:
During my time serving on the Buchanan County board of supervisors, I haven’t seen our agricultural community in a situation quite like the present. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented economic challenges to our farm families. These challenges have been intensified by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) subversion of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
Waivers granted by the EPA to oil companies like Chevron, Exxon, and others undermine the integrity of RFS, the law of the land. We’ve consistently seen oil lobbyists and legislators from oil states bend the ear of EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler. Every time the EPA grants a Small Refinery Exemption waiver, that’s more money leaving rural communities across the Heartland. Our rural economy cannot sustain this abuse, especially during a pandemic.
I applaud Senator Ernst, Senator Grassley, Governor Reynolds, and Secretary of Agriculture Naig for holding the EPA accountable for their SRE abuse. They’ve relentlessly fought for Iowans and the biofuels sector, but we cannot let up. The EPA is actively considering 80 new exemptions, including 52 so-called “gap year” waivers that would apply retroactively to past years. The EPA must focus on rebuilding our farm economy, not catering to a few oil companies.
Clayton Ohrt
Independence