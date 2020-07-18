To the Editor
This summer while following the recommendations about staying away from people, my wife and I have been exploring the many Buchanan County Parks where we were usually alone. We have been impressed by what we have found. From the historic and scenic Roberts Wildlife Area in the northwest edge of the county to the Wehner Woods in the northeast corner to the unique Bearbower Sand Prairie in the extreme south to the rugged trail and fishing pond of the Guy Grover Timber in between, the county has many hidden gems.
Our visits have been prompted by programs developed by Buchanan County Naturalists Sondra Cabell and Mike Maas that have encouraged people to get out to the parks. In addition, many of the parks have mowed trails that make exploring easy. With 41 parks in the county and with limited resources, Executive Director Dan Cohen is doing a great job managing the parks and keeping them accessible.
During our visits, we have seen wildflowers galore, turkeys, deer, bluebirds (and nest boxes), ripe berries, and scenic visas. We have even been able to feed some mosquitoes. I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy Buchanan County’s many and varied public lands.
David Voigts
Jesup