It is week six down here at the Iowa Capitol. We have been very busy with debate, committee and subcommittee meetings, legislative events, and more! Here are some noteworthy moments from Des Moines this week.
The House Transportation Committee has drafted House File 521. This legislation allows the DOT or a county that is providing the driving skills test for a CDL to charge $25 for each of the three component tests (pre-trip vehicle inspection, basic vehicle control skills, and the on-road driving skills test).
On February 11, the House Agriculture Committee passed House File 287, which became House File 522 by a bipartisan 19-aye to 1-nay vote. The bill adds an exception to the state’s environmental livestock regulations that restricts the use of anaerobic manure storage to qualified confinement feeding operations.
Last week, the House Human Resources Committee passed three bills to increase access to those that can administer the COVID-19 vaccine. House Files 514, 528, and 547 will allow dentists that have completed the training to administer the vaccine, increase administration at pharmacies, and ensure accurate reporting of those that have been vaccinated. Additionally, this week House Study Bill 175 will go before the committee to consider allowing podiatrists to also administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Judiciary and Public Safety committees have been reviewing numerous bills aimed at protecting Iowans from sex offenders and ensuring our state remains a safe place to live. Some of those bills are HF 201, HF 231, HF 233, HF 281, HF 489, and SF 253. You can track these bills using the Iowa Legislature’s website.
This coming week I am hoping to meet with the Iowa Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to discuss suicide prevention and mental health care. I will also be attending the Iowa Cattlemen’s Lunch Feed Forum on Wednesday. Also, on Wednesday is the virtual Linn County Farm Bureau conference call in lieu of Farm Bureau Day at the Capital.
If you or an organization you know is hosting a legislative forum/townhall, feel free to email me the information (Charlie.McClintock@legis.iowa.gov).
Congratulations to all of our District 95 college students who have been named to various President’s Lists, Dean’s Lists, honor rolls, and more! Also, congratulations to all of our District 95 state wrestling participants.
I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95.