We are now in Week Nine of the Iowa legislative session. Here are updates from the capital.
House File 712 passed the House this week with bipartisan support, and provides for a child care incentive for developers (to construct more child care centers). The bill creates a workforce child care facility tax credit for the developer of a new or rehabilitated child care facility. This includes both income tax credits and sales and use tax refunds. The tax credit is not refundable but is transferable. The program cap is $3 million annually.
House File 712 also provides that applications will be reviewed and scored competitively, and that an awarded project must be completed within three years. The bill provides that a developer is allowed a tax incentive of up to $200,000 per project. The tax credit amount can be no more than 10 percent of the project cost for big cities, and no more than 20 percent for small cities. The tax credit can be carried forward for five years. The overall tax credit program is capped at $3 million per fiscal year with at least 60 percent going to small cities.
On Tuesday, March 9, “U.S.News & World Report” released a rankings report stating that Iowa is ranked No. 1 in opportunity across the United States. Eight of the top 10 states in the opportunity category are Midwestern states – Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. Across all categories, Iowa ranks 12th in the nation.
The Iowa House passed House File 294, which will require health insurers to pay for mental health services delivered through telehealth at the same rate as they pay for in-person mental health treatment. Additionally, the legislature is considering House File 731, which would require insurers to accept out-of-state telehealth providers in their network if they meet all requirements for in-state health care providers.
These bills are extremely important as Iowa has a shortage of mental health providers. Iowa ranks 44th in the nation for psychiatrists per capita.
Next week on Monday, I am hoping to attend the Mount Vernon City Council meeting via Zoom. I will be attending the Eagles Legislative Luncheon on Tuesday the 16th. On Saturday the 20th, I will attend the League of Women Voters forum via Zoom. As always, I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!