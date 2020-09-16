WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) on Friday announced two new grants from the U.S. Department of Justice providing more than $800,000 to support domestic violence programs serving Northeast Iowa.
Waypoint Services for Women, Children and Families in Cedar Rapids will receive just over $339,000 over three years for its transitional housing program serving victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The program aids victims who are homeless or otherwise in need of housing, and provides support services for between six and 24 months to help recipients find permanent housing and secure employment.
Decorah-based Helping Services for Youth & Families will receive more than $472,000 to implement a dating violence and stalking advocacy program through the Department of Justice’s Rural Program. The three-year program will support two domestic violence advocates who will coordinate community resources and work directly with dating violence and stalking survivors as well as the development of dating-violence and stalking awareness campaigns and materials.
“We must do everything we can to prevent domestic violence – and ensure resources for women and children escaping or recovering from abusive relationships,” Finkenauer said. “These grants will support vital community resources in Cedar Rapids, Decorah, and underserved rural areas of Northeast Iowa to ensure women and children in need have access to housing, counseling, and treatment services.”
If you are a victim of domestic violence, sexual abuse, or stalking and are in need of the services provided by Helping Services for Youth & Families, call 563-387-1720 or 24/7 Domestic Abuse Resource Line at 1-800-383-2988 to talk to a trained advocate. For Waypoint Services, call 319-365-1458.