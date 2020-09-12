Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WASHINGTON, DC – Regional directors for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will be holding traveling office hours in all of Iowa’s 99 counties to assist Iowans in their dealings with federal agencies. Help is available for a range of casework issues, including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

Please note: Sen. Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, visitors are advised to socially distance and wear face coverings when meeting with staff during office hours.

“Assisting Iowans with casework issues is one of my top priorities, and my office is continuing to help folks across our state during COVID-19 and following the August derecho,” said Sen. Ernst. “Traveling office hours are a great opportunity to meet with a member of my staff in a town near you about questions, problems, or assistance you may need involving the federal government.”

Those who are seeking help with a federal agency but are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly, or submit a casework request online.

Regional directors for Senator Ernst will be present at the following area locations:

Fayette County

Tuesday, September 15

10 to 11 a.m.

West Union City Hall

612 Highway 150

West Union

Benton County

Friday, September 18

12 to 1 p.m.

Vinton Public Library

Meeting Room

510 2nd Avenue

Vinton

Black Hawk County

Friday, September 18

4 to 5 p.m.

Tony’s La Pizzeria

Meeting Room

407 Main Street

Cedar Falls

Clayton County

Tuesday, September 22

2 to 3 p.m.

The Franklin Hotel

Small Meeting Room

102 Elkader Street

Strawberry Point

Delaware County

Friday, September 25

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Delaware County Fairgrounds

Community Center, Small Room

200 E Acers Street

Manchester

Buchanan County

Tuesday, October 6

10 to 11 a.m.

Independence Public Library

Freedom Room

805 1st Street W

Independence