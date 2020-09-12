WASHINGTON, DC – Regional directors for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will be holding traveling office hours in all of Iowa’s 99 counties to assist Iowans in their dealings with federal agencies. Help is available for a range of casework issues, including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
Please note: Sen. Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, visitors are advised to socially distance and wear face coverings when meeting with staff during office hours.
“Assisting Iowans with casework issues is one of my top priorities, and my office is continuing to help folks across our state during COVID-19 and following the August derecho,” said Sen. Ernst. “Traveling office hours are a great opportunity to meet with a member of my staff in a town near you about questions, problems, or assistance you may need involving the federal government.”
Those who are seeking help with a federal agency but are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly, or submit a casework request online.
Regional directors for Senator Ernst will be present at the following area locations:
Fayette County
Tuesday, September 15
10 to 11 a.m.
West Union City Hall
612 Highway 150
West Union
Benton County
Friday, September 18
12 to 1 p.m.
Vinton Public Library
Meeting Room
510 2nd Avenue
Vinton
Black Hawk County
Friday, September 18
4 to 5 p.m.
Tony’s La Pizzeria
Meeting Room
407 Main Street
Cedar Falls
Clayton County
Tuesday, September 22
2 to 3 p.m.
The Franklin Hotel
Small Meeting Room
102 Elkader Street
Strawberry Point
Delaware County
Friday, September 25
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Delaware County Fairgrounds
Community Center, Small Room
200 E Acers Street
Manchester
Buchanan County
Tuesday, October 6
10 to 11 a.m.
Independence Public Library
Freedom Room
805 1st Street W
Independence