Pew Research Center polling (June 30) reveals 89 percent of registered Republicans will vote for Trump on Nov. 3. However, members of six groups – all lifelong Republicans – have had enough of Trump.
These groups include Lincoln Project, The Bravery Project, 43 Alumni for Biden, Mitt Romney 2012 Alumni, Right Side PAC, and Republican Voters Against Trump.
Nancy LeTourneau writes in the Washington Monthly (July 8), “the proliferation of these groups strikes me as unprecedented in modern political history, so it deserves our attention.”
The Lincoln Project super PAC was created by 18 prominent Republicans who felt the GOP has pledged their loyalty to Trump instead of the Constitution and the American people. Sarah Lenti, the group’s executive director who once worked for George W. Bush, said it’s important to let dissatisfied Republicans know “it’s okay to cross the line and vote for Biden.”
Emeritus Rep. Joe Walsh (Rep., Illinois) started The Bravery Project to “oppose Trump’s corruption” (July 8 email). Walsh opined, “We’re working to give voice to regular Americans, not political insiders, to make a difference in defeating Trump.”
The group’s website boldly states “Trumpism is destroying this country.”
John Farner, who assisted George W. Bush become the 43rd president and a Bush administration official, helped bring in hundreds of former Bush staffers to form “43 Alumni for Biden.”
“We continue to look to the White House for leadership that we are not getting,” Farner said.
In recent weeks, Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign alumni have organized to reject Trump’s presidency while supporting Joe Biden. Additionally, last month a group called Right Side PAC was organized to encourage former Trump supporters to vote for Biden.
Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT) was created by deep-rooted conservatives. About 355 individuals – four from Iowa – tell their story about life under Trump through RVAT’s video web page (rvat.org). Bill Kristol, founder of the conservative Weekly Standard and a regular panelist on Fox News and who worked in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, is RVAT’s director.
Jonathan Martin, a Christian author and columnist for The New York Times, noted many Republican leaders who haven’t joined a group are expressing their displeasure with Trump (e.g., Gen. Colin Powell, Carly Fiorina, Cindy McCain, etc.). The silence of other GOP leaders (e.g., George W. Bush, Paul Ryan, John Boehner, etc.) speaks for itself.
On July 10 Reuters reported at least two dozen Republican former U.S. national security officials who served under Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush plan to organize and endorse Joe Biden for president.
As of July 8, 88 percent of Trump’s executive office have left the White House; we can only project their feelings toward Trump’s re-election (Brookings Institution). Likewise, 415 political appointees of Trump have resigned or been dismissed, a record-setting turnover rate.
An exhaustive search of conservative-based news outlets and multiple polling sources did not find one “Democrats for Trump” or “No Party Independents for Trump” organization.
According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, President Trump has lost significant ground in six battleground states that clinched his 2016 election. If this holds true and the Republican groups who are abandoning Trump gain momentum, it’s safe to say Joe Biden will be America’s 46th president.
Perhaps Republicans dissing Trump recall Cicero’s 42 B.C. speech: “A nation can survive its fools…but it cannot survive treason from within…he rots the soul of the nation…he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared.”