WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released the following statement regarding the selection of Republican leadership in the Iowa State Legislature for the 2021 legislative session.
“Iowa voters delivered a mandate from the top of the ticket all the way down ballot. By expanding the Republican majority at the statehouse, Iowans showed they want to stay the course of fiscal discipline and commonsense leadership set by Gov. Kim Reynolds that protects lives and livelihoods and will steer our state through tough challenges including the pandemic, the derecho, and economic recovery, so that Iowa comes out stronger than ever before.
“I congratulate the incoming leadership team and entire Republican caucus who campaigned effectively on their agenda to grow economic prosperity for our main street businesses and farm economy, strengthen workforce development, and expand child care options for working families.
“Barbara and I continue to take pride in our grandson Pat for his service to Iowans and effective leadership he has shown as Speaker of the Iowa House. He cultivated an impressive seven-seat gain for his caucus in this election. That’s proof positive that Pat and the expanded Republican majority have their finger on the pulse of Iowans.
“I’m confident Speaker Grassley and House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, as well as Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver and Senate President Jake Chapman, will work effectively with Gov. Reynolds to navigate our state through COVID-19 and deliver on the agenda that got them elected: strengthening Iowa’s families, schools, farms, and businesses for even better days ahead.”