Not sure how much, if any, the column this week will help anyone, but as I approach year 70, (I’m only 68, but ...), there are a few lessons I’ve learned and whether you like it or not, I’m gonna share them with you.
- Cough syrup usually doesn’t help.
- It’s perfectly ok to say, “I don’t know.”
- Four things that can be a lot of fun: A wedding dance, sing-a-longs, family night board games, and a round of golf with the Geezers.
- Goals are probably important but can be overrated and stressful.
- Go ahead and just rip off that Band-Aid. Approach life head on.
- You do actually become your parents over time. Deal with it.
- Give generously and tip well.
- Always have a spare roll of toilet paper nearby.
- Family is everything.
- Stay away from the “boo-birds” of life.
- The phrase “I’ll be happy when...” is a formula for unhappiness. Be happy now!
- It’s perfectly fine to have a “do-nothing” day every now and then. In fact, three or four isn’t too bad!
- Stop whining and complaining. Right now. Yes, right now!
- Slow down. Life moves way too fast the way it is.
- Don’t worry. No one knows what’s going on.
- I’ve heard budgets are a good thing. Never tried it but maybe....
- Credit card debt is the “mortal sin” of today.
- It ain’t over till it’s over.
- People will let you down, but please don’t let yourself down.
- Everyone’s going through something. Smile, don’t judge, and be kind.
- Every now and then watch one of these three movies: “The Jerk,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
- Yelling usually, not always, makes the situation worse.
- Give people the benefit of the doubt. Maybe they’re just having a bad day.
- If you find yourself accidently in the turning lane, make sure you turn.
- I probably should have learned to eat healthier.
- Don’t talk out loud to yourself in public.
Ok, so what are some of the lessons you’ve learned in life? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or a simple phone call at 319-327-4640. Love to hear from you.