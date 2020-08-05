Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

John Sheda

Not sure how much, if any, the column this week will help anyone, but as I approach year 70, (I’m only 68, but ...), there are a few lessons I’ve learned and whether you like it or not, I’m gonna share them with you.

- Cough syrup usually doesn’t help.

- It’s perfectly ok to say, “I don’t know.”

- Four things that can be a lot of fun: A wedding dance, sing-a-longs, family night board games, and a round of golf with the Geezers.

- Goals are probably important but can be overrated and stressful.

- Go ahead and just rip off that Band-Aid. Approach life head on.

- You do actually become your parents over time. Deal with it.

- Give generously and tip well.

- Always have a spare roll of toilet paper nearby.

- Family is everything.

- Stay away from the “boo-birds” of life.

- The phrase “I’ll be happy when...” is a formula for unhappiness. Be happy now!

- It’s perfectly fine to have a “do-nothing” day every now and then. In fact, three or four isn’t too bad!

- Stop whining and complaining. Right now. Yes, right now!

- Slow down. Life moves way too fast the way it is.

- Don’t worry. No one knows what’s going on.

- I’ve heard budgets are a good thing. Never tried it but maybe....

- Credit card debt is the “mortal sin” of today.

- It ain’t over till it’s over.

- People will let you down, but please don’t let yourself down.

- Everyone’s going through something. Smile, don’t judge, and be kind.

- Every now and then watch one of these three movies: “The Jerk,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”

- Yelling usually, not always, makes the situation worse.

- Give people the benefit of the doubt. Maybe they’re just having a bad day.

- If you find yourself accidently in the turning lane, make sure you turn.

- I probably should have learned to eat healthier.

- Don’t talk out loud to yourself in public.

Ok, so what are some of the lessons you’ve learned in life? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or a simple phone call at 319-327-4640. Love to hear from you.