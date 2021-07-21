Every once in a while the “dog-days” of summer grabs hold of me and I have hardly anything to write about. Actually these “dog-days” happen fairly often as faithful readers of this column can clearly tell. But that aside, it’s simply time to clear off my desk with items on a variety of topics. So with that in mind, let me clear off my desk as well as my mind....
- Deb & I greatly enjoyed the Community Band Concert last Sunday evening. Beautiful Music and beautiful evening. Thanks to all.
- Ha ha...bet you haven’t noticed that the days are getting shorter. I believe the longest day was June 21 and now we’re heading into winter! Those who detest the terrible hot weather (are you listening, Deb?), please remember those detestable “below-zero and wind-chill” days of next winter. Bah, humbug!
- So what do you think about all the road construction in Independence? Ya’ gotta really feel sorry for the semi-truck drivers trying to manipulate their big rigs in and around town. Just a few more months, guys.
- Kudos, kudos, kudos to the Fourth of July committee members and all the volunteers who helped make the celebration another great time. The parade had to take a different route but, all in all, I actually enjoyed the new route. Kinda. I missed it not going right by our church. So now that I think about it, I hope we’re back to the normal route next year. Great fireworks again!
- Kudos, kudos, kudos to the Buchanan County Fair Board for another great and exciting county fair. It gets “gooder and gooder” each year. How about “The Association” or “CCR” or “Chicago” next year?
- Speaking of the Fourth of July, wasn’t the community church service held right on July 4 a great time? Don’t think there’s anything better than the different denominations getting together (and getting along, ha ha) for a service each year. Especially love the “breaking of bread” or taking communion together as a community. I think God must be smiling down at these times. Kudos to Pastor Paul of the Methodist church for organizing and leading the service and to all who helped make it such a success.
- I heard there’s a “work day” planned for Fort Pentecost on Saturday, August 7. The church is almost completed, and Tex and Anna Mae would really like to see it finished and maybe have a non-denominational service there before the cold wind blows. Not sure who to contact, but this would be one great community project to get behind. How about it?
- I also heard that “Hot Dog” Fridays have started up again. Pastor Sue Ann Raymond and company share with the community a free lunch every Friday at the Episcopal Church. Nothin’ better that a good ol’ hot dog with gobs of mustard, horseradish, pickles, and onions...ah, no ketchup, please!
- Speaking of ketchup, or is it catsup? I have no idea. Do you?
- And while we’re in the kudo’s mood, how about a big “shout out” to our dear editor, John Klotzbach, for induction into the Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame. John does one heck of a job here, and he’s very much appreciated. So, John, is now a good time to ask for a raise?
- Question of the year: Should Chuck Grassley run for another Senate term or not? Now, come on, you know that’s a great question. I think he did something like 20 push-ups the other day in a challenge with someone else. I did 20 also. It just took me four days!
Well, the desk is fairly well-cleared. I found that half-eaten baloney sandwich I was looking for, and those four-week-old French Fries I thought someone stole. Hoped you enjoyed this. Let me know what you think about this and that and any other thing that “trips your trigger” at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Sometimes I feel like that old Maytag washer repairman.