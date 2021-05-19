Congratulations! You made it. Do you remember your first day of Kindergarten? Probably not, but your folks do. Tears flowed from their eyes as they took your picture. You had on your new school clothes, that brand-new backpack, and you were ready to face the world. Seems like eons ago, and that the time would never speed up. Kindergarten, first grade, second grade...when will all this end? Well, my dear graduate, it just ended – or more importantly, you are just beginning. Now what?
Onward to college, the Armed Forces, or getting a job. The door to the world, your world, is open, and you stand at the threshold of your life! All that stands between you and the top of the proverbial ladder is the ladder. But trust your parents, grandparents, employers, teachers, and just about everyone else who’s “been there and done that.” The tassel’s worth the hassle.
So, from one of your elders (gulp, never thought I’d ever say that), here is some advice from a 1969 high school graduate:
- Always have an “attitude of gratitude.” Yea, you can complain, but no one wants to hear you complain. Instead, be appreciative and thankful. You are blessed!
- Every morning, expect the best – from yourself and from others. Don’t undervalue yourself or your abilities.
- Everything you do will be based on choices YOU make. Not your parents, past relationships, your job, the economy, weather, your age, or even where you live.
- There will be “ups and downs” in your life. Happens to everybody. It’s how you handle both that determines the person you become
- Perfection simply does not exist. Try hard, make a mistake or two, and then get up and try again. Don’t just watch life pass you by.
- Know this – it’s not the world’s job to make you happy or successful. That’s your job. The world doesn’t owe you anything.
- Friends will come and go, but family is forever. Stay close to them and love them to pieces. One day they will be gone.
- Always, always, always BE KIND! Kindness in life is the greatest investment you can make.
- Speaking of being kind: From firsthand knowledge, be real kind to your knees. You’ll miss them.
- As you get older, surprisingly, you’ll find out your parents are actually quite smart.
- Stay out of negative environments and away from negative people.
- You will make a living by what you get. You’ll make a life by what you give.
- Don’t ever leave a birdie putt short.
- Learn to forgive others and, along the way, forgive yourself. Remember, no one’s perfect.
- This is not super profound, but saying “please, than you, I’m sorry, excuse me, you’re welcome and you look very nice today” will make life so much easier for you.
- God gave you a purpose in life. Don’t settle for less or give up until you find your purpose.
- You were born to make a difference. If not in the world, at least in your corner of the world.
- Honesty can solve just about any problem.
- Clint Eastwood said, “Go ahead, make my day.” Every day, make someone else’s day by doing them a kindness just because. It’ll really make their day.
- Now read this one very slowly: When you’re with people, (friends, relatives, etc.), give them your full attention and not the TV, your phone, or some other media device. That’s just rude!
- And finally, trust in a higher power! I call him by name: “Abba, Father.”
Graduates, you are all at the starting gate. All pretty much on the same level playing field. Wonder how things will be at your five-year reunion? Change your corner of the world for the better.
Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com, or call me at 319-327-4640. Be blessed, and bless someone else today.
Signed,
A 1969 High School Graduate