Personally, one of the signs for me that spring is near is that I finally decide to clean my desk. You see, I have a messy desk. People send me all kinds of information. Useless for sure, but I love it. Let others worry about immigration, the national debt, and how people actually become TV commercial writers. I think about much more important things, such as...
- The word “writhing” like “writhing in pain.” Is it said with a long “i” or a short “i”?
- I am making my stand. I refuse to buy gas at those “pre-pay” pumps. If you don’t trust me to pay after I get gas, I won’t trust them to turn the pump on after I pay. Harrumph!
- “Trick or treat” I understand without fail, but is it “crick or creek”? I was raised the proper way. It’s “crick,” right?
- What’s the actual difference between a sofa, a couch, and a davenport? Although I can certainly lounge on any of the three, regardless of their name.
- If you have a space between your eyebrows, what is it called? There actually is a name for it.
- Have you ever heard of a “petrichor”? What is it? Wonder if our editor even knows this!
- I’ve never gotten a good explanation why someone feels it necessary to wear their ball cap backwards. Just looks dumb!
- You know you’re getting old when you cough, sneeze, and pee all at the same time. Not tellin’ if it’s happened to me.
- What exactly is the meaning of “irony”?
- There is a name (besides pinky) for your little toe or finger. Do you know it? Another “toughie” for our esteemed editor!
- Do you ever suffer from “dysania”? It’s when you find it hard to get out of bed in the morning.
- There’s yesterday, today, and tomorrow, but what is the name of the “day after tomorrow”?
- Here’s an easy one: What are the prongs on a fork called? Ok, maybe it’s not so easy. Har har.
- Be honest here...does anyone really care about the political, or any, opinions of celebrities?
- There are some things that are just better left unsaid. Being a husband of many years, I usually remember this advice AFTER I’ve said something.
- And finally, guys, stop with the “comb over.” Go bald or go home.
Time to go. Let me know some of your useless information. I will store it until the next time I "clear my desk." The next "Take a Mulligan" column will be the annual "pet peeve" column. Let me know what some of your life's little (or not so little) irritations are.