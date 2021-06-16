Just like Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Thanksgiving, “The Annual Pet Peeve” column has arrived. Life’s little annoyances that one takes umbrage with. A conundrum that may cause a conniption fit or have you wondering “Why, why, why?” Life’s little enigmas. Ok, you get the point by now.
I’ve been asking around now for several weeks without much success. Everyone has pet peeves, but not that many wanted them to be put in print, especially with their name attached. So here goes some of the ones from some of you....
- Those slow, left-lane drives on the interstate. Move over, pal!
- People who pass you and then appear to go slower. Hey, if you’re gonna pass, then hold up your end of the bargain.
- Mosquitoes. Technically not a pet peeve, but still aggravating!
- People who are chronically late. You know who you are.
- Camera speeding tickets. Several came in with this one.
- People who have the knack (?) to talk nonstop. Geez, give the other fella a chance.
- Especially those who know they are talking too much, apologize, and then keep right on talking!
- People who use the ‘F’ word, especially in the movies. John Wayne never did!
- Everyone and anyone that wears their ball cap backwards. Is there a purpose to this?
- People who walk their dogs, let them do their business, and don’t pick up the business.
- People who get an RSVP invitation and not answering.
- Those nasty guys who drink milk or juice from the fridge right out of the carton. Wonder who that could be?
Ok, here are some of mine. I have quite a few:
- Limu Emu commercials. Come on! Enough already.
- Paying 3 or 4 bucks for birthday cards. And then just signing your name.
- Public restrooms with only hot-air dryers and no paper towel dispensers. I want choices.
- People telling me a story and using the word “right” in a question form. How would I know, it’s your story?
- When Deb says she doesn’t want extra French fries and then starts to eat mine.
- That extra plastic wrapper in certain kinds of loaves of bread. What is the purpose to that?
- People who talk to the television. Hint...they can’t hear you!
- Those people who say after about 20 minutes of talking, “To make a long story short.” If you have to say that, it’s already is too long.
- People who say it twice in one story. It’s happened.
- Pineapple chunks on pizza. Fruit of any kind is not allowed on pizza. Geesh!
- Here’s a new one – people who use those “hand quotes” when sharing something. Looks crazy.
- And finally, the one that is a perennial pet peeve of mine: WEARING SOCKS WITH YOUR SANDALS! There outta be a law. If only I were “Dictator of the World.”
There you have it, the annual pet peeve article. Call me at 319-327-4640 or email me at jsheda@indytel.com if you have any others to share with me. You’re safe for an entire year. Let me hear from you.