Crazy things happen during this “self-distancing” thing that’s going around. People do odd stuff to keep their sanity, I guess.
In fact, the other day, I cried out to my better half, “Honey, please let me do the grocery shopping this week, ok?” I just needed something more to do. None of her “honey-do” projects looked like any fun at all. Rake the yard – ugh! Clean the garage – more ugh! Fix the shelf in the closet – ugh, ugh, and ugh! As the list continued, the “ughs” became more and more intense. Finally the question came forth, “Just what DO YOU want to do then, honey?” My answer, “Grocery shopping.” And so I did!
First off, when did they move Fareway? Took me more than an hour just to find the “new Fareway.” Hmmm, so that’s the building I pass by on my way to the golf course to take money from the “old geezers” several times a week. I wondered what it was. Ok, here goes as I park my trusty ol’ van. I have my list ready – eight items taken right off the advertisement page. This will be a snap!
Only eight items to get, but not easy finding all eight. Where is that mayonnaise? Can’t find the frozen hamburger patties. Which ham is on sale now? Should have been more specific on my list. Drat. But unlike refusing to ask for directions when driving, I do not hesitate to ask where my list items are at all. In fact, by the time I left the store, there were two employees helping me find my items. Oh, and speaking of those eight items, I’m not sure exactly what happened or when it happened, but...IT DID HAPPEN!
As I was looking for those items on my list and only those advertised, other grocery items looked interesting and inviting. Very interesting and very inviting. That huge fruit tray, that huge vegetable tray. Gotta have specific dips for each tray. Need some snack items, too! And, of course, some dips for them also. Hmm, my cart is getting full. Couple cans of chunky soup for a quick meal looks good, some more things from the meat counter besides the ham, crackers and sausage look good, cheese curds are always good, maybe some Ritz crackers, and the race was now officially on.
It was like I had won a 10-minute spree in the grocery store to grab all I could. Ice cream bars, chocolate candy bars, chips, chips, and more chips, yea, ice cream’s on sale. Better get two of them, just in case. Holy Moly, my cart is now jammed-packed FULL! Oh, well...just my eight items (all on sale of course), and maybe a few more NECESSARY items, too.
Time to check out! Heck, even grabbed a puzzle book off the rack right next to the counter. Who cares? I joked with the nice young girl checking me out and made sure that with my five packages of cheese I’m buying, the butter was FREE. She smiled and assured and re-assured me that it would be free. Saw someone behind me I knew and we made our pleasantries and then it happened! I NOTICED ON THE SCREEN WHAT MY BILL WAS ADDING TO...AND THE CART IS STILL FAIRLY FULL.
$108; $121, $134...my God, there’s gotta be a mistake. And I mentioned it to this nice checkout girl.
“Is that my bill?” I quivered as I asked.
She looked at it, “Not all of it yet,” she replied kindly.
$145 now and finally $154. 87. I tried my best to look like everything was cool. But everything became dizzy around me. Come on, the last time I grocery shopped for Deb, the total cost was around 60 bucks. How could it possibly be this high?
But, I did check...the butter was indeed free! How’s that for a smart shopper. THE BUTTER WAS FREE!
Any of you other guys have this experience? Love to hear from you at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Or heck, stop over...I have plenty of snacks.