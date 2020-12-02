Labor Day has labored away, Halloween has eerily disappeared, and Thanksgiving has burped its way passed us, so now we all can officially begin the Christmas season. No “bah-humbugs,” please. We’ve had enough of that in the past 10 months or so, haven’t we?
Let’s break through all the nastiness of this past year and get into the Christmas mood. And what is better to get in the “ho ho ho” time of the year than singing Christmas Carols? Christmas is about singing! Christmas is about good ol’ family traditions! Christmas is about “peace and good will” toward everyone.
Family traditions! What are yours? Do you still do them? Is it all about Christmas Eve or Christmas Day – or both? Is the tree up yet? Are you an “outside decorator?” Or inside only? How have your traditions changed over the years? What’s your favorite Christmas carol? How much do you spend on that special present for that special person? Or, like me, is it the thought that counts? Is your shopping all done or almost done...or do you wait ’til the day of Christmas Eve to shop? What’s your favorite Christmas movie? How many times will you watch it this year?
Simply put, I LOVE CHRISTMAS. I love the Christmas greetings, the joy, excitement, surprises, and, of course, the singing of all the Christmas carols. The darn pandemic may make the Grinch happy, but it sure doesn’t make this “old Chelsea boy” happy. “Bah, humbug,” some may say, but not me. When I hear Bing Crosby croon “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,” I (ah) croon right along with him. In fact, I just might lower my voice and pour out a little Elvis, in “Blue Christmas.” Or perhaps Willie Nelson in “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer.” And we all love “Jingle Bells”; “Deck The Halls”; “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”; “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth.”
How about “O Holy Night”; “Angels We Have Heard On High”; “O Little Town of Bethlehem”; “O Come All Ye Faithful” or “Joy To The World?” Great songs of faith. They touch our hearts and often bring a tear to our eye. They remind us of those special Christmases past; when we were children and the excitement of the presents under the tree; then when we as parents watched the excitement of our kids as they couldn’t get to sleep on Christmas Eve and those so very special Christmases we spent with the whole family at home.
I love the biblical Christmas story. I love a special Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service. I love family gatherings any time of the year, but especially on Christmas Eve. There’s something magical, spiritual, and blessed about Christmas Eve. I love Christmas presents...both giving and receiving. Deb asked me what I wanted this year. I told her one of two things...that $400 Callaway driver or a cell phone cup holder for the car. Wonder which one I’ll get? What does she want? Hmmmmm, good question. Good question, indeed. Someone, help me with this one!
Don’t let the pandemic of 2020 get you down. Break out of the doldrums of the year. Put that Christmas tree up. Make the candy. Have a baking day. Christmas is about faith, hope, and love. It’s about something magical that even all that 2020 has thrown at us can’t get or keep us down. And why is that? Because we can sing. We can sing.
So, go ahead – SING, SING, SING. Turn the radio up louder, put in the CD, watch the movies, and sing along with Bing, Elvis, the choirs, and yes, even the radio. Who cares? It’s Christmas! Bah Humbug? No way. “Tis the season to be merry, fa la la la la la la la la....” Or better yet, “Silent Night, Holy Night, All is calm, all is bright; Round yon virgin, Mother and child; Sleep in Heavenly pea-ceeeeeee; Sleep in Heavenly peace.”
Hey, I sounded pretty good, don’t you think? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Be blessed this week.