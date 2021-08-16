It’s that time! Every August I conduct a quiz to find out how much our Bulletin Journal readers know. If we expect our kids to learn and gain knowledge, the same should be expected of the “Take a Mulligan” faithful readers.
Some of the questions are just plain silly, some from the pages of fourth graders, and maybe one about “yours truly” personally. So take a deep breath, think positive thoughts, cross your fingers, make the sign of the cross, or pray to your guardian angel for help because, as Jackie Gleason would say...”And away we go.”
See the answers (upside down) somewhere on this page.
Quiz
1. Just how much does a gallon of water weigh? (8 pounds, 10 pounds, 4 pounds, a lot)
2. There are 14 “punctuation” marks in English grammar. Can you name at least 10 of them? All of them?
3. Name the only sport in which the ball is ALWAYS in the possession of the defense and the offense scores without even touching the ball.
4. Who wrote the National Anthem of the United States?
5. What do you call a group of crows? (passel, colony, gang, cackle, murder)
6. There are two vegetables that can live to produce on their own. Other vegetables have to be re-planted each year. What are these two?
7. Speaking of edible items, what is the only fruit that has its seeds on the OUTSIDE?
8. Other than water, what is the most consumed beverage in the world? (soda pop, coffee, martini, tea, hot chocolate)
9. A farmer notices that every day for the past 10 days, the number of pigeons in his field have doubled. He has 1,024 pigeons today, but there were only 2 on the first day. So how many pigeons were yesterday? Figure this one out on your own.
10. Name six or more things you can wear on your feet that begin with the letter “S.”
11. There are seven ways a baseball player can legally reach first base. One is a base hit. Name the other six.
12. In the “annual pet peeve” column, what is always John’s biggest pet peeve?
13. There is only one vegetable or fruit that is NEVER sold frozen. Or canned, processed, cooked, or in any other way but fresh for that matter. What is it?
Well, knowing most people’s attention span, most of you quit after the fourth question, and mine had just run out. Besides, now I have to go back and give you the answers, which by the way, I have known all along. If you get under five correct, this “Take a Mulligan” is way too much for you. Six to 10 correct is pretty darn good, but I’m being kind. Eleven to 12 correct is way, way up there, sort of like “almost winning or being dressed.” If you got all 13 correct, you are now in the TAKE A MULLIGAN “HALL OF FAME.” Congratulations. But did you cheat? Betcha did.
Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com, or call me at 319-327-4640.