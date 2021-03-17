Happy St. Patrick’s Day to ya. Parades, shamrocks, wearin’ o’ the green, drinkin’ a pint o’ green beer, fixin’ corned beef and cabbage, lookin’ out for those Leprechaun, seein’ the Chicago River completely green, and even enjoyin’ a Shamrock Shake on your way home from work or school. Yesiree...it’s St. Patrick’s Day. And here are a couple of your traditional Irish Blessings –
- May your troubles be less; your blessings more and nothin’ but happiness come through your door.
- May you be in heaven a half hour before the devil knows you’re dead.
- May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
However, since I am half-Irish, (half Bohemie), I feel quite qualified to share a few other, not as well known, Irish blessings and thoughts with ya:
- Remember, he who gossips with you will most certainly gossip about you.
- May your coffee always be strong and your Mondays always be short and friendly.
- May the good Lord hold you softly in his hand and never close his fist too tightly.
- If you’ve been lucky enough to have been born Irish, you already have enough luck.
- You will have to do your own growin’ no matter how tall your daddy and grand-daddy were.
- May you live to be 100 years old, 99 to have the time of your life and one to repent.
- May you know that good laughs, good friends, and long naps are the cure for just about anything.
- Always know that in life you have to take the small potatoes right along with the big potatoes.
- May your troubles in life be as few as grandfather’s teeth.
- May you slide down the banisters of life with the splinters always pointing in the other direction.
- May you never forget what’s worth remembering and never remember what’s best left forgotten.
- May your neighbors respect you, troubles neglect you, angels protect you, and finally Heaven accept you.
- And finally may you have the hindsight to know where you’ve been, the foresight to know where you’re going, and the insight to know if you’re going too far.
Hard to close without an Irish joke:
Paddy ask his wife, “Not countin’ me, if you got stranded on a desert island, who would ya like to have with you?”
Paddy’s wife answered quickly, “Our neighbor, Mitch.”
“Mitch,” Paddy asked, “Why Mitch for heaven’s sake? What so special about him?”
“Well, he’s got a boat.”
Top o’ the morning to ya all!