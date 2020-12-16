Every year, my family, friends, and even extended family greatly look forward to my Christmas letter. They can’t wait to open and read it as they remark on how witty, humorous, and downright poignant the letter always is. Rumor has it that it’s read several times throughout the year just to lift one’s spirits from time to time. Verification of this is difficult to determine, but we all know what rumors are. Right? Anyway, here are the Shedas of Independence highlights from the past year:
Did you hear of the COVID-19 pandemic? You did? Ok, then enough talk about that. We got it, but we also beat it!
An addition to the family came this year on February 29. Sarah (our oldest daughter) and Bryan welcomed their son, Andrew Bryan, into the world. So here’s the final tally (we think), three daughters, three grandchildren...one from each. Jasmine is 21 (about to graduate from college), Kieryn is 13 (about to enter high school), and Andrew (about to turn 1). As one would expect, all three are the best, best, and best!
In this chaotic world we live in today, Deb and I are really happy that you are a part of our lives. We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful family. My two brothers and sister are still up and running (a little slower perhaps), and we’re so blessed to have them and their families in our lives.
Deb’s siblings are with us in spirit, and they are greatly missed, but they left a slew of nieces and nephews and their families. And besides that, we have tons of cousins. We are blessed indeed to have all of them in our lives as well.
And then, there are those of you we simply call friends. Our “Take A Mulligan” friends. Our friends close by and afar. We hear from some of you from time to time, and always our thoughts go back to good times. Aaahhh, the memories! Do you remember that time ... oops, better not share that one!
One thing Deb and I have learned over the years is that life hits every one of us with good, tough, hard, happy, sad, and yes, even times when we didn’t think we could make it through. 2020 comprises an entire year of heartaches and difficulty. But for the most part, we survived.
But also, it’s during the toughest times of our lives that we hold on to three things:
1. Our personal relationship with Jesus Christ. We have no idea what we would do or where we’d be without Jesus Christ in our lives.
2. Our tremendous family and friends. Your support, love, and prayers throughout the years have been vital to us. Our paths may not cross as often any longer but you are still very important to us.
3. The “Geezer Golfers.” Sadly, we lost two this past year. Don and Lawrence will be greatly missed when we “tee it up” next spring. As you are well aware, the Geezers are a great bunch of old, worn-out, retired, and terribly poor golfers, but when we approach Three Elms, we envision we’re approaching the Augusta National Golf Club for the final round at the Masters. After our first swing, that vision quickly fades and fades and fades....
By the way, speaking of politics.. heh, heh, heh!
Merry Christmas from the Shedas!