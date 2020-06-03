I know it’s just the beginning of June, but Father’s Day is not that far away, so this column’s dedicated to all dads out there with “dadisms.” Dadisms are those well-tuned phrases that your dad told you, his dad told him, and now you tell your kids.
Dadisms don’t change much from generation to generation, and often they in some strange way contain some valuable lessons on life that help us face life’s challenges, disappointments, and adversities. And some are just downright silly, at least at the time they were given. So no matter how much you hated them at the time, see if you can pick up one or two that the “old man” shot at you. May bring back a memory or two.
Here goes:
- Listen buddy, I’m not just yelling here to hear my own voice!
- Stop crying right now, or I’ll give you something to really cry about!
- Before you go, make sure you check the oil.
- My God, boy...some day you’re gonna drive me nuts!
- You’re gonna like this, whether you like it or not!
- Because the last time I looked, I was the dad, that’s why.
- It’s better than a kick in the kiester. (This was my dad’s favorite, but he didn’t use the word kiester).
- If your friend jumped off the bridge, I guess you would too, huh?
- I don’t care what the other kids are doing. I’m not their father!
- Didn’t your teacher learn you anything in school?
- Do not make me stop this car!
- Just you wait ’til I get you home.
- Because that’s what my dad told me.
- What did I just get done telling you? Are you deaf?
- Where did you come up with the idea that life is fair?
- What part of NO do you not understand?
- Boy, do you kids have it easy today. Why I remember....
- Go ask your mother.
- Don’t tell your mother.
- That’s not so bad. Stop whining. It won’t hurt long.
- I can’t wait till you have to start earning your own money. Then you’ll see!
- Turn off those lights. You think I’m made of money?
- What do you think I am – a bank?
- Son, this is gonna hurt me more than it’s gonna hurt you.
- And finally, my favorite one, “I can’t wait until you have kids, since you have all the answers now.”
Now here’s a couple things you will NEVER hear a dad say....
- Well, how about that? I think I’m lost! I’ll just pull into this place and ask for directions.
- Here’s the car keys and my credit card. Have fun.
- You’re mother and I will be gone for the weekend. It’s ok to have a bunch of your friends over. Have fun.
- Hey son, if you feel like it, go ahead and mow the lawn. But if you don’t, that’s ok too.
Happy Father’s Day to all dads!
Email me at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640 if you can think of some more good “dadisms.” Be blest this week.