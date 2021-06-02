On Monday morning, about 300 people came out on a most beautiful to be a part of our city’s Memorial Day service. Proud Navy veteran Jim Lawler presided over the service, which was held at Veteran’s Park. It was an excellent service and tribute to not only our fallen heroes, but to all of our Armed Forces heroes – OUR VETERANS. The high school band, under the leadership of band director David Lang, played a number of songs throughout the 40-minute service, leading off with Amazing Grace. Thank you, Mr. Lang and band members.
Deb and I knew we were where we were supposed to be on Memorial Day. A place and time to acknowledge the approximately one million men and women who sacrificed their lives on battlefields across the world so that we as Americans could live free today. Attending this service once again made us so proud to be Americans.
But as we all know, freedom comes at a very high cost. Pastor Gary Wilson shared just a little bit about the personal cost of war. His Father, Sgt. Jim Wilson, served in World War II, and was a prisoner of war for three and a half years. Probably only Sgt. Wilson carried to his grave what really happened to him during those years. I’m sure it wasn’t good, to say the least.
My good friend, Pastor Gary Wilson, shared some of his thoughts on his father. He certainly didn’t mince any words when trying to explain the suffering his father endured. After coming home, one would think or at least hope that Jim could now finally have experienced freedom once again, but Pastor Gary shared that wasn’t so. His Father continued to be a prisoner of war in his own mind, and it culminated on one Christmas Day when Sgt. James Wilson, Gary’s Father, took his own life.
General Douglas McArthur once stated quite simply, “WAR IS HELL.”
It most certainly is.
Pastor Gary presented to Jim Lawler and the VFW a picture of his father and a letter his mother wrote about her husband, Jim. Gary read the letter to us. It touched my heart, as it did everyone else’s.
The auxiliary next presented poppies of wreaths, and individual roses, in front of all the flags to commemorate our service men and women who never returned home. Next, the honor guard, who by the way stood at attention during the entire service, gave a 21-gun salute to our fallen soldiers.
Thank you to everyone who came together as a community and gave us this opportunity to attend this Memorial Day service. Your diligence and hard work definitely were not in vain, and were most appreciated. Thank you to my good friend, Gary, for sharing the story of his father. It touched my heart.
May God bless all of you, and MAY GOD BLESS AMERICA.
If you have any thoughts, please email me at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Love to hear your story.