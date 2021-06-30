Dear veteran and your family,
As you, and everyone, are well aware, this coming Sunday we celebrate Independence Day – the Fourth of July! And in the wonderful town of Independence. Doesn’t get any better than that, does it?
This weekend, there will be so much going on – parades, picnics, family reunions, and of course, FIREWORKS! After missing all of this last year, it will be great to celebrate like we’re supposed to once again. We will all be so busy just having fun, laughing, sharing, eating, and celebrating that it might just be possible to forget the obvious...YOU, THE VETERAN.
So every once in a while during the day, we all should think about YOU and what this day is all about. The word “Independence” pretty much says it all. We have our freedoms, our Independence because of YOU. Having my family grow up in a country like the United States and a great town like Independence, knowing that YOU helped secure the freedoms that we all know today, is something I’m grateful for. I know none of us says “thank you” enough, but this letter is for YOU.
You see, it’s because of YOU and men and women YOU served with that we are safe. It’s because of men and women just like YOU that we have the freedom to light some sparklers, enjoy the parades, eat a few burgers in the back yard, and “ooh and aah” over the fireworks at night. Thank you for giving us the greatest country in the world, the USA. Where else would I be given the opportunity to prove I can do something others might not even think possible? Where else do I have the protection of our Constitution that I am always an innocent man until proven guilty, and not guilty just because I might be accused of something?
Where else but America would someone likely stand up for someone else who needs a little help? Someone stood up for me once, and I try to repay that effort when I can. That’s because of YOU! It’s because of you that my children and grandchildren have dreams and hopes, and that they can actually see them become realities if they try hard enough. How many places around the world have YOU been that the children there have no dreams or hopes, except perhaps to find food and shelter and live another day?
Yes, I will once again take my family to the parades, and yes, I will stand as the veterans walk by holding the American flag. I will put my hand over my heart and I will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” I will do so because of men and women like YOU who took a few years, or even more, to ensure my freedom and my safety. I will do my best to honor YOU and stand up for YOU because YOU honored me and stood up for me, by becoming a member of the military and today YOU are a veteran. I will always remember YOU; I will always respect YOU, and please know that YOUR sacrifices will never be for nothing.
This Independence Day, and every other one, I will always be grateful for YOU. Happy Fourth of July. Thank you.
Let me know how you feel at jsheda@indytel.com or reach me by phone at 319-327-4640. May God bless all the veterans, and may God bless America.