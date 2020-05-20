About once a year, I have to clear my overused brain of all the little stuff that really bugs me throughout the year. It’s my form of therapy, I guess. Simply put, I call it my “Annual Pet Peeves Column.” Those little and perhaps not-so-little annoyances in life that bug the “bejeebers” out of us.
Do you have any pet peeves? I have tons of them, and will gladly give you some of mine if you need a few. If only I were “Dictator of the World,” my list would be much more manageable. These pet peeves are not an exhaustive list...just barely scraping the surface. So in no particular order, here are SOME of my pet peeves...
- Hearing the political opinions of famous people and movie stars. “Jim Carey, we don’t care what you think.”
- Continuing with movie stars for a bit – Stop all the “self-adulating” award shows. Do you notice your ratings?
- Golfers who say “seriously” or “you gotta be kidding me” after missing that two-footer. Not kidding, buddy – you missed it. Almost impossible, but you did miss it!
- Why do people take pictures of their breakfast, dinner, lunch, or supper and share on Facebook? Do we really care what you’re eating?
- ALL COMMERCIALS! Especially “Emu-Limu” or whatever it is. Or the half human/half motorcycle guy. Really?
- Speaking of commercials, why do I have to sit through them in movie theaters? Geeeeesh!
- And then there’s those people who text or check their phone constantly. I AM NOT BORING!
- And by the way, V commercials really are louder. They ain’t supposed to be, but they are!
- People that send holiday cards and only sign their name. Come on, at least ask how I’m doing.
- Any kind of a card that you spend over 99 cents. Ok, ok....I’m cheap! But, come on, who really spends over 4 bucks on a card?
- Why do people wear their caps backwards? Is there really a reason? Come on...is there?
- Ever notice when someone’s telling a story and every once in a while they say, “Right?” How would I know? It’s your story!
- People who leave their dog poop everywhere and anywhere. I know who you are!
- The person that says, “To make a long story short.” Too late, friend, it’s been way too long already.
- And what about people that leave you a message to call them back and “speed-saying” their number. Hey, hey...slow down.
- Habitual whiners and complainers! Yea, I mean you and you and you!
- People that treat their waitresses like slaves. Come on, give ‘em a break and give ‘em a big tip. You’ll feel better!
- Ever notice those people that pass you on the interstate and then seemingly slow down? Grrrrrrr.
Like I said, these are just the “tip of the ice-berg” for me. What about people that are always late? Eating your French fries? Driving away from a fast food place and NOT getting all your order! But here’s my numero uno (number one), pet peeve...PEOPLE WHO WEAR SOCKS WITH THEIR SANDALS! WHY? WHY? WHY?
What are some of YOUR pet peeves?