For several obvious reasons, this Fourth of July holiday could be one that is remembered for a very long time. NO PARADE IN INDEPENDENCE! Unheard of, yet...’tis true, ’tis true. NO “ALL DAY” FUN, FROLIC, AND ENTERTAINMENT AT THE PARK! ’Tis true, ’tis true. NO COMMUNITY CHURCH SERVICE AT VETERANS PARK! ’Tis true, ’tis true. But wait, all is not lost – no, no…all is not lost!
THERE WILL BE FIREWORKS! THERE WILL BE FIREWORKS!
Scott and Lisa Soifer are sponsoring a complete “fireworks display” this year, with the help and assistance of many others. The fireworks will be at 2332 Henley Avenue, which is owned by the Henderson family. It’s just west of the Mental Health Institute. There will be NO ground display this year, which means everything will be shot high in the sky. That means that probably no matter where you’re at in Independence, you should enjoy a most beautiful display.
Scott is the owner of our very own McDonald’s. The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. Kudos to the Soifers, the Hendersons, and the town of Independence for putting this all together for our great town of Independence to enjoy!
But you‘re asking, “What is Sheda doing to help celebrate Independence Day? Haruumph! I’m bringing out a FOURTH OF JULY QUIZ.” How many can you get right? Look for the answers at the end of the column.
- Who said these words, “We must all be willing to hang together or most assuredly we will all hang separately.”? (John Adams, George Washington, John Hancock, or Benjamin Franklin)
- Who was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence? (Nathan Hale, Thomas Jefferson, Edward Rutledge, or Andrew Jackson)
- On what date did most sign the Declaration of Independence? (August 2, July 4, July 2, or June 30)
- Who was the oldest signer of the Declaration of Independence? (Steven Hopkins, Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, or Zachary Taylor)
- Three presidents actually died on the Fourth of July. Which of these did NOT? (John Adams, James Monroe, Thomas Jefferson, or Herbert Hoover)
- What president was famous for playing 18 holes of golf every Fourth of July? (Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford, Dwight Eisenhower, or John Kennedy)
- How many people actually signed the Declaration on the Fourth of July? (2, 17, 33, or no one actually did on this date)
- How many men signed the Declaration of Independence? (13, 44, 76, 56, or 7)
- Who was the first person to sign the Declaration of Independence? (George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock, James Madison, or Thomas McKean)
- What Major League Baseball pitcher threw the only no-hitter on the Fourth of July? (Whitey Ford, Warren Spahn, Bob Feller, John Sheda, or Dave Righetti)
Well, how did you think you did? What? You gave up! Come on, give it a shot, and if you’re the first to read this, hide the answers and, during the course of the day, just casually mention some of these questions, sharing the answers and coming off like a real Fourth of July wizard!
Oh, here’s a final “extra credit” chance for everyone to redeem themselves. Just begin singing, “And I’m proud to be an American, because at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died and gave their lives for me. And I’ll gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today, ’cuz there ain’t no doubt, I love this land....GOD BLESS THE USA.” And if all else fails, TAKE A MULLIGAN” and try again.
Let me know how you see it at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Have a great but safe Fourth of July.