I am writing my column on Monday, November 2. You are reading it probably on Thursday, November 5. Thus, the title of this column, “Perplexing,” due to some very interesting developments that probably will have taken place between the writing and the reading of the column. Very interesting indeed.
Let me just share several final “non-partisan” thoughts....
- Have you ever noticed that political signs in people’s yards all run along party lines? Both sides are 100 percent uniformly the same. I always thought it would be unique for someone have several signs representing both political signs. Hah! Never happen.
- Which now poses another question. What inspires some people to post signs while others do not? Are those who post signs more passionate about their candidate? I don’t think so, do you?
- Which poses even another question. Do letters to the editor help people make up their minds? Maybe, maybe not.
- Ok, here’s one we all can agree on, I think! Why all the negative ads? Both sides have really been bad this year. Shame on both sides for this one.
- If I were named, appointed, or somehow elected “Dictator of the World,” I would outlaw all negative campaign ads. All campaign ads would have to be about yourself, what you’ve done in the past, and what you will do if elected. No exceptions on this one.
- Sadly, however, negative campaign ads work, I guess. What a statement on our society as a whole!
- I just read this morning that only about 11 percent of eligible voters (that’s not necessarily actual voters), are undecided one day before the election. Since most of our elections usually have about 50 percent of eligible voters actually voting, that means a whole lot of money is being spent on 5.5 percent of actual voters. That’s a whole lot of money. A whole lot.
- Now think about this – I bet every food pantry in the country could be filled to the brim if campaign money was given to them. Wishful thinking, huh?
Anyway, just a few of my thoughts. But one last fleeting yet very important thought that has nothing to do with the aforementioned thoughts: Kudos to our sports editor, Roger Johnson, for a job well done on writing the great articles of our local sports teams. Does this guy ever sleep? I’ve heard from a number of people of the good job you’re doing, Roger. Well done.
I also wish to say goodbye to one of our “Geezer Golfers,” Don Haisch of Brandon. His favorite phrase on the golf course was “Roll, you sucker, roll.” Don, you will be missed, my good friend.
Yours truly,