Do you remember the old Herman Hermit’s song, “Henry the Eighth, I Am”? I’m just reminded that Peter Noone announced halfway through, “Second verse same as the first.”
I also wonder how preachers around America preached their annual New Year’s sermon? And how many of them included a theme of vision, due in part to the new year of course but also to the special numbers of the new year – 2020. My personal message was titled something like “2020 – Perfect Vision.” Let’s hope that the “second verse is NOT the same as the first!”
Kudos go to everyone who has somehow kept a positive attitude throughout the first half of 2020. To all the groups and volunteers who have stepped up to help out in so many ways, thank you for your kindness and generosity. Whoever thought up the idea of displaying the pictures of our graduating 2020 seniors all through town – GREAT IDEA! And now we have high school baseball and softball starting. Hey, maybe we are getting back to normal.
But please, please let’s disband the phrase, “new normal.” Doesn’t that admit defeat right from the get-go? Don’t we want just plain old simple NORMAL? New normal? As Scrooge would say, “Bah, humbug.” So, as businesses are reopening again and eating at our favorite restaurants is once again in vogue, it’s not some kind of “new normal” but just normal.
The “Geezer Golfers” are back in full swing! Get it? Full swing!
One of the greatest achievements in golf is to be able to shoot your own age. For example, if you’re 80 years old, it would be a lifetime achievement to be able to shoot an 80. Don from Brandon, who is somewhere in the high, high 80s age-wise, is hoping to be able to shoot his age this year.
I just don’t have the heart to tell my dear and close friend, that shooting one’s age is not for nine holes but 18 holes of golf.
We do have a son and father who regularly come and play with us. Not sure what age the son is, but Rex, the dad, is somewhere in the 90s. It’s always a treat to play with him.
Well, let’s hope the second half of 2020 is not full of surprises. Let’s get back to normal. Let’s keep our sense of humor. We will get through all of this as we have always done in the past. Be blest my good friends, and have a great week and spectacular second half of the year. It has to get better, doesn’t it? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.