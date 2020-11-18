Every day of our lives, we have the opportunity to make a difference. Your kind word, your smile in the store, a wave to another person, telling someone they’re doing a great job, or in so many other ways, you and I can make a difference, for the better, in people’s lives. With that in mind, here are several ways we can do just that....
- Last week, the nation stopped for a moment to honor our veterans. In the last column, I was remiss in not acknowledging our brave men and women who answered the call. Here is my way of making up for that.
“It is the veteran, not the preacher, who has given us freedom of religion. It is the veteran, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the veteran, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the veteran, not the campus organizer, who has given us freedom to assemble. It is the veteran, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial. It is the veteran, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote. It is the veteran, who salutes the flag, who serves under the flag, who gave his oath to support and defend the Constitution and our nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and whose coffin is draped by the flag. It is the veteran, with faith in God and country, who has given us all our Freedoms!” – my acknowledgement to the unknown author.
ALWAYS REMEMBER TO HONOR OUR VETERANS!
- The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign has begun. Everyone has seen the volunteers at various places ringing that bell for donations to the Salvation Army. This year, every cent and dollar you give stays right here in Buchanan County – 100 percent of it! Please give Julie a call at 319-327-2072 a call and “make a difference.”
- Another way to make a difference is to be a “Meal on Wheels” volunteer. There are people right here in our community who really need meals delivered to them. They depend on these meals. Please give Missy a call at the senior center for more information. Her number is 319-231-1623. It’ll be worth the call just to find out what it’s all about.
- And finally, Thanksgiving will be here in a short while. I know time goes so fast. Take time to be thankful for all the blessings God has poured into your life. And while you’re in a thankful mood, remember to thank between five and 10 people every day for a job well done. From the cashier, to the waitress, or the teacher, doctor, nurse, mail carrier, and on and on and on. They’ll appreciate it, and you’ll feel better.
These are just a few ways you and I can make a difference and make this world (or at least our little corner of it), a better place to live. If you have other ideas, please email me at jsheda@indytel.com, or call me at 319-327-4640. Love to hear from you.