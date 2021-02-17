Before we get into the title of this column, I want to remind everyone to remember these past 10 days or so when the temperature is in the 90s. Remember a nice afternoon of fishing, playing golf, enjoying a picnic in the park, going for an evening stroll with your “honey,” or any myriad of activities available to you. I want to hear NO complaints from anyone, especially you, Deb!
Next summer we will all be so amused by the TV reporter who attempts to fry an egg on the sidewalk because of the heat. When the highs of the day are below zero, what exactly is there to do? Exactly. Give me the summer anytime.
However, be that as it may, the past 10 days have been cold, although a balmy warming trend in the 20s might be here soon. Get the sunscreen out. But before the warm weather is thrust upon us, it is just cold, cold, cold. How cold is it, you ask?
It is so cold that...
-I saw a group of snowmen hitchhiking south.
-My eyelids froze shut.
-Your heartburn might be cured.
-People are putting ice cubes in their heating pad.
-Someone’s teeth were chattering – and they were still in the jar.
-My neighbor chipped his tooth eating soup.
-A farmer got ice cream milking his cows.
-Politicians even stopped blowing hot air.
-My goosebumps had goosebumps.
-Starbucks has a special: “Coffee on a Stick.”
-Jack Frost’s own nose was nipping.
-A guy down the street jumped in his freezer to warm up.
-Ben’s long johns were hiding from him.
-Someone got one of those brain freezes drinking her coffee.
-I saw a bunch of chickens trying to get into Kentucky Fried Chicken.
-It actually did almost freeze off.
-Trees were actually seen chopping their own firewood.
-I saw a squirrel wearing a fur coat.
Folks, it has been cold. But rest assured, only 25 more days until Daylight Savings Time begins, 30 days until spring, and about a hundred days until summer. And then in the middle of August, we can watch that TV reporter make a feeble attempt to fry that egg on the sidewalk. Maybe on the hood of a car, but the sidewalk? Nah. And remember, spring and summer will bring the “Geezers” out of hibernation, get their golf carts runnin’ again, and attempt to play something resembling golf. Fore!
Let me know how cold it’s been for you at jsheda@indytel.com, or call me at 319-327-4640.