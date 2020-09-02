Dear Teacher,
I know it’s a crazy year. And this school year of 2020-21 will have plenty of surprises, challenges, and probably struggles but, at the same time, you will see and experience the joys of enlightening a child’s mind. You will be a part of the moment when the little tyke reads his very first paragraph or the high school student who “lights up and gets it” in geometry class.
And all the time you will be thinking, “I knew you could do it.”
So here you are again and a new and weird school year beginning. Hard to believe that September is here and you know what that means. Yep, for the next nine months you will be in charge of our kids. From kindergarten (perhaps even pre-school), all the way through high school, we place our most loved and prized possessions in your hands. And for the next nine months...
- You will share your love for learning with kids who will think you’re strange for enjoying what they think boring, but your passion for learning will rub off on few of them.
- You will absolutely not settle for work that is just “good enough,” and you will have the courage to refuse any school work until it’s the best that student can deliver.
- You will expect students do work that’s “too hard,” “too boring,” and “too irrelevant” to anything they care about right now.
- You will teach your students to think on their own and to find the best questions in order to get the best answers. You will challenge them every single day.
- You will refuse to have a classroom of robots who only repeat what you write on the board. You want a classroom of critical thinkers.
- You will stay up late grading papers your students stayed up all night writing – the night before.
- You will probably spend some of your personal money on classroom decorations, experiments, crafts, and other hands-on learning experiences.
- You will bring a couple of “large enough to fit any student” clothes because you know someone will have an accident and you will be the “superhero” by helping them out without anyone noticing.
- You will spend your personal time at home trying to figure out new ways to help a student that is struggling understanding a new concept.
- You will see your students as future leaders and you will do everything you can helping them grow to become these people.
- You will pray for each one of your students and pray that this coming year will be yours and their best school year ever.
- You will experience more discouragement, more red tape, and more frustration than any parent or student can imagine. But you will continue on!
- And finally, you will be a mom, a dad, a counselor, a disciplinarian, and an encourager. In other words, YOU WILL BE A TEACHER. And you will probably rarely be thanked for it.
- AND WHY DO YOU DO ALL THIS? BECAUSE YOU ARE CALLED TO TEACH!
Thank you, and have a great school year, Mr., Miss, or Mrs. Teacher.
Tommy or Susie’s Parent
P.S. GOOD LUCK, YOU’RE GONNA NEED IT! Would love to hear one of your “teacher stories.” Contact me at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. A zillion years ago, I had an interesting teacher, Mrs. Van Tiger. Her name said it all!