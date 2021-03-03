Today’s column is dedicated to everyone who goes the extra mile in order to make this community a better place to live. Definitely a testimony to the fact that “one person can make a difference.” So in no specific order, here are a few “kudos” to people of Independence.
Kudos to all of our winter sports teams. I remember the old sign in the old Chelsea gymnasium, “It’s not whether you win or lose, but rather how you played the game,” which still holds true today. If you can say you gave it your best shot, that’s all anyone can ask for. So kudos to all of our kids that gave everything they had, whether it’s sports, band, speech, or in the scholastic or any other area. We are proud of you.
With that in mind, winning is fun though, so kudos to our two state wrestling champions, Isaiah Weber and Brandon O’Brien. The effort is worth it, isn’t it? But we won’t forget that Independence put four wrestlers on the state podium, so kudos also it Kale Wieland, who earned a fifth place spot, and Kaden Kremer, who stood at 6th place. Kudos to all the coaches, managers, and parents, also.
Kudos to Tony Fitz and his board for the work on the old Malek Theater. I talked to Tony last week, and it’s exciting that one day Independence will have a beautiful downtown community theater right in the heart of the city. Thanks to everyone that has donated. Let’s keep it going.
Kudos to our city snow-removal team for doing a great job clearing the streets of Independence after each snowfall. We’ve had our fill of snowfalls, haven’t we? It’s nice to get up early in the morning and know that my street is pretty much already cleared. Thanks to all of you for a job well-done.
A very special kudos to about 35 individuals that raised a little over $9,000 to buy a handicap-accessible minivan for a lady. Her day was greatly brightened when she was presented the check and the van was purchased.
And finally, kudos to all of us for surviving almost a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic. It hasn’t been easy, but we survived, and we continue to survive. We are all in this together, and we have all helped each other out. We have no idea how long we have to keep the masks on and the social distancing, but like that old song goes, “We Will Survive.”
One more thing...KUDOS TO THE MONTH OF MARCH HERE, FINALLY. Spring, my friends, is just around the corner.
Let me know what you think. I know there are lots and lots of other kudos, but this is at least a start. We all can make a difference, can't we?