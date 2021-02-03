To me, baseball has long been the quintessential All-American national pastime, and a couple of weeks ago a great baseball icon died and is now on the “Golden Wings” roster in Heaven. Batting fourth, of course.
Henry “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron died at age 86 and, with his death, the controversy of baseball records and illegal steroid use naturally come up. Mainly because of great superstars like Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Nolan Ryan, and so many others, these guys set records the right way. Many certainly were not saints by any stretch of the imagination, but they all pretty much kept things equal “between the lines.” Unless one considers several beers and a half-dozen hot dogs that Ruth enjoyed before games as “performance-enhancing” drugs. Was it the mustard or the relish on those “dogs” that helped further the Babe’s career?
Hammerin’ Hank Aaron played 23 seasons in baseball, and most of them were with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves of the National League. Today, Aaron is one of the greatest ball players of all time. Despite threats daily on his life, he broke the most coveted record in baseball history – the career home run record. His 755 home runs broke the popular Babe Ruth’s record of 714, which had stood for some 33 years. Aaron owns a number of other records also, too many to mention in this short article.
Roger Maris finally broke Ruth’s single season home run record in 1961 when he blasted 61 home runs. For more than 30 years, this record stood. Some came close to reaching it, but none did until in 1999, when Sammy Sosa hit 66 home runs but lost to Mark McGwire’s 70 round-trippers that same year. In fact from 1998 through 2002, a period of just four years, the 60 home runs in one year was broken a total of six times. Barry Bonds currently holds the record at 73, which he did in 2001. Why? Because they all, and many others too, used illegal “performance-enhancing drugs.”
In other words – THEY CHEATED. And the fact of the matter is this, we just don’t like cheaters. Students cheating on tests, spouses cheating on each other, politicians cheating to get votes. And to go along with cheating, we also don’t like lying and covering up. Remember Richard Nixon’s coverup and McGwire’s denial in front of Congress?
And the punishment for cheating in baseball is twofold; erase their records (which is darn near an impossibility), and not allowing them in baseball’s most coveted honor, the National Hall of Fame (which is very much a possibility). Hank Aaron was truly a great ball player, and most certainly a stellar human being. And to this little ol’ Chelsea boy, “Hammerin” Hank Aaron is the most underrated superstar in all of sports, not just baseball.
Just for a quick closure, Pete Rose SHOULD be in the Hall of Fame. Give me a call at 319-327-4640 or email me at jsheda@indytel.com if you wish to discuss or argue any of this with me. You won’t win, but we’ll have fun bantering back and forth. What else is there to do until baseball comes in the spring? Play ball!