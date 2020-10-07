In the good book, it says, “For God has not given us the spirit of fear but of power, of love and of a sound-thinking mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7). With all the “stuff” going on in our world today, it’s quite easy to have fear or simply to just be afraid. No need to go into all the things we can worry about or fear, just suffice it to say, we are certainly entitled to be as such. But, but, but...let’s rise above it and utilize the spirit of power and love and a sound mind. Here’s how....
- Be generous. With your time, your money, your friendship, your willingness to help others, and your unconditional love for people. It will pay dividends you can’t even imagine.
- Be kind – ALWAYS. Go the extra mile. Help someone out who has absolutely no way of repaying you. People will notice your kindness before anything else.
- Call the people who are important in your life. Just call and say, “Howdy.” You’ll both feel better.
- Remember all that stands between you and the top of the ladder is the ladder. Start climbing.
- Find something worthwhile you are passionate about and then be persistent about it. Don’t worry too much about failure. Remember Yogi Berra’s advice, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”
- Memorize these magic words: I’m sorry. Please forgive me. May I help? Please. Thank you. Have a great day.
- Family is everything. Friends come and go; relationships change, but family is forever.
- Don’t forget to CELEBRATE. Birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and all the other special days. Life should always be a celebration – of something! Even if it’s just your family.
- Smile! Some people will so appreciate your smile, and others will wonder what you’ve been up to. Either way, smiling is a good thing.
- Life is not all about money, but it is important. Save 10 percent. Give to charity 10 percent. And live off the other 80 percent. You will retire rich – in so many ways!
- This is a big one: LIFE IS NOT FAIR! Get used to this and accept it. No whining, making excuses, or blaming others.
- Somewhere along the path of life, you will meet head on, struggles, pain, sorrow, and hurt. No one is exempt. Surround yourself with loving people. You will need them.
- When you are in a situation dealing with a moral decision – go with your heart. It will never lie to you. If that fails – call Mom!
- Always try to find the bright side.
- And finally, no one really cares whether you can dance or not – BUT DANCE ANYWAY.
With all the negative stuff floating around, take time to enjoy life. Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com, or call me at 319-327-4640.
HAVE A GREAT DAY!