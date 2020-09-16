The record must be set first. The “official” name for this group is actually “The Men’s Scramble,” which by anyone’s standards is pretty darn lame. We just call it “Geezer Golf.” No need to ask why as we’re just a bunch of “old geezers” trying to play a game that somehow, some way, resembles the game of golf. However the way some of these “geezers” swing at, miss, shank, dribble, and other obscene things they do to their golf ball, it’s anything...BUT GOLF!
The picture of the four men are our elder statesmen – Don, Duane, Ron, and Rex. Their ages are 87, 82, 85, and 94. Yea, we have them that old still golfing and, to be very open and honest with you, they still play a pretty good game of golf. Ok, I’m not being very open and honest with you. The other picture is of this year’s gang of “dreamers, wishers, and believers in miracles.” They are the OLD GEEZER GOLFERS!
Well the 2020 “Geezer Golf” will be riding off into the sunset soon, or perhaps it’s just one of the guys looking for his errant shot but, regardless, the guys have been hitting their “grassies, brassies, spoonies, baffies, cleeks, mashies, niblicks, and jiggers for the past several months, trying desperately to get that little ball into the hole.
Usually without much luck.
Someone once told me that the two biggest liars in the world were fishermen and golfers. If true, I sure pity the wives who must endure both in their husbands. Words and phrases such as what might have been, could have been and should have been make it hard to distinguish between the two.
“ROLL, YOU SUCKER,” is a pretty common phrase with my good friend from Brandon, and “YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME” from “Mr. Golf.” “ARE YOU SERIOUS?” is a question often asked a lot after missing a 3-foot putt.
Geezer Golf is comprised of men between the ages of mid-50s through one gentleman who plays a pretty good game at the age of 94. I can’t share all the money that crosses hands, but suffice it to say, what happens in Geezer Golf stays in Geezer Golf. Deb has no idea!
Usually about 20 “old-timers” show up and teams are picked and the group then goes out and plays some kind of “best shot” golf, although often times there is no best shot, no good shot, and the team just has to use the best of their “worst shots.” And we try to answer the unanswerable question, “Are we playing best shot or longest shot?” Not even our ahhh, ahem, hairdresser knows for sure about that. Let’s ask Mark!
Over the years, I’ve learned a few things about these guys and golf in general:
- The easiest shot in golf is your fourth putt.
- If you get an “albatross,” it might sound like a disease but actually it’s a good thing.
- A “gimmee” is a putt too short to miss but you still hope your opponent lets you pick it up so you don’t miss it.
- After the round of golf is over, the many excuses for your bad round fly all over the place. This is where the tales of the fishermen and golfers are the same.
- No matter how bad you are playing, it can always get worse – and usually does.
One guy I was playing with came up very short on his putt and remarked that he had “too much back spin” on his putt. There is NO backspin on a putt, is there? The insults and wisecracks are many, the laughter is much, and always a good time is had...by a few! We bring cookies, birthday treats, and other goodies for everyone to enjoy. One of these years, I might even bring something. Miracles are possible, you know. We all appreciate the help we get from all the Three Elms staff. Heck, just putting up with us two times a week must really be something. I can’t stand myself sometimes! And all of the guys that show up on Mondays and Thursdays are really nice...except for....I shall keep that to myself.
So until next year...FORE!
Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319.327.4640. “Now, roll you sucker....”