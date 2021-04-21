Last Friday morning, I had to be in Waterloo by about 8:30 a.m. On my way heading west, I quickly noticed several law enforcement cars in the other lane heading east. Then a few more, and then it seemed about every other vehicle was a police car, highway patrol car, or a law enforcement car of one kind or another heading toward Independence. By the time I was getting fairly near Waterloo, I counted over a hundred of these vehicles, and they kept coming and coming. Of course, they were all heading to the Independence High School Gymnasium to honor and pay their respects to Sgt. Jim Smith, a fellow law enforcement officer and fallen hero.
I knew who Sgt. Smith was, but personally did not know him at all. But from what I’ve heard and read, he was a great husband, father, son, co-worker and friend. From what I gather, Mr. Smith was also a “Man of God.” Without knowing him, I’m sure he accepted and took his various titles seriously, especially the “Man of God” title. This title enabled Sgt. Smith to live up to his other titles with utmost dedication, love, and commitment.
Well, on my way home from Waterloo, I arrived back in Independence about 1:30 p.m. and was going to exchange vehicles with my wife, as she does not enjoy at all operating my old minivan, (which to be honest, I don’t blame her). We live on the northwest side of town, and there was absolutely no way I was getting to my home anytime soon. The funeral for Sgt. Jim Smith was ending, and the funeral procession was just beginning.
Realizing I would not be getting over to the northwest side of town, I pulled over on a side street, walked a block or two to the Main Street, and for the next 40 minutes or so, watched law enforcement car after car with their flashing lights all on. For as far as my eye could see, the procession was coming through Independence.
IT WAS ONE OF THE MOST AMAZING SIGHTS I’VE EVER SEEN!
People were lined up and down the street on either side, many with hand over heart, or a salute, and a lot of hand waving. Over 2,000 flags lined both sides of the street to help guide the path of Sgt. Smith, his family, and his fellow officers from all over Iowa and the country.
Someone told me that every state in the Union was represented, and most towns and cities in Iowa were in the procession. I saw police cars from Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and several others, as well as towns and cities all across Iowa.
What a tribute to a man killed in the line of duty. Sgt. Jim Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol and served the State of Iowa with dignity, honor, respect, and commitment. He was a valued member of our Independence community. Let all of us now live up to his level of integrity, and let us honor Sgt. Smith by helping his family work through this tragedy. Because it will not be easy, and never will be easy. Let the community rise to take care of Sgt. Smith’s family. And may Sgt. Jim Smith rest in peace and enjoy his reward in Heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.