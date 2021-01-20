So, do you care? Of course you do. Football is the greatest sport before America’s national pastime, which is BASEBALL!
But if for some reason you’re like me and only really get interested during playoff time, you may understand what my dilemma is...I just don’t know much anymore about all the teams and such. I’m from the Johnny Unitas, Y.A. Tittle, Dick Butkus, Mean Joe Greene, and Fran Tarkenton days. So, I’m a little rusty.
With that thought, here’s my list of a few of the NFL records that will NEVER be broken. Never, never. Anyone agree?
- From 1990 through 1993, the Buffalo Bills, (a great team for sure), lost four Super Bowls in a row. Yeah, four! Super Bowls XXV, XXVI, XXVII and XXVIII. How can you explain this? It takes an excellent team to even make it to a Super Bowl, but what is that team when it loses four in a row? Kind of like ordering “jumbo shrimp” at Red Lobster. Will the “Bills” win it this year?
- Here’s a good one real fans will remember – in 2011, Percy Harvin of the Minnesota Vikings returned a kick 104 yards and did not score. The longest run in NFL history to NOT score a touchdown. He caught it 7 yards deep in the end zone and was brought down at the 3 yard line. Adding insult to injury here, the Vikings didn’t even score on that series of downs.
- The extra point kick after a touchdown is automatic, right? Of course, but so is basketball’s free throw. Ok, the free throw isn’t so automatic, but the extra point kick is. But every now and then one is missed. Bad hike or not placed quick enough or perhaps even blocked. Maybe even nerves or too much pizza. Who knows? But they are missed from time to time. However, Steve Gostkowski of the New England Patriots kicked 479 consecutive extra points in a row. I know, consecutive and in a row mean the same. Just really stressing my point. I guess his goal is 480. And it is the longest NFL record.
- This one’s for the old-timers! In 1950 (wow, a year before I was even born), Jim Hardy of the Chicago Cardinals threw 39 passes, and 20 of them were caught. What’s so great about that, and what’s the record here anyway, you may be asking? Well, of the 20 passes caught, eight of them were for interceptions! Yepper, eight interceptions in one game. To top it off, Hardy was named to the Pro Bowl that year, too. Maybe he was MVP for both teams!
- Here’s another record that will not be broken. On September 27, 1992, young Brett Favre started at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and, including playoffs (why wouldn’t you?), he started in 321 starts “IN A ROW.” Finally, on December 13, 2010, he simply said, “Ya know, I think I’ll just sit this one out today. I’m tired.” Actually he hurt his shoulder the week before and wasn’t able to play. Who was he playing for when his record came to an end?
- And finally, the last record. Two words – TOM BRADY! ’Nuff said here. He owns a ton of records, but here’s one no one will ever break. On October 18, 2009, Brady threw for six touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans (which was the worst team that year). But still, six TDs. Pretty amazing, but that’s not the record. Five of his touchdown passes were in just one quarter! Yeah, one quarter. The second quarter of the game. Never to be broken.
Brady today is still playing. Can’t believe the Patriots let him get away, but I guess they know a whole lot more than I do. Yeah, he’s getting old and doesn’t quite have the zing he used to have, and the New England Patriots probably are on the right path for another Super Bowl run. But no, wait. Are the Patriots even IN THE PLAYOFFS? And is Thomas Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs? Nah, gotta be a mistake, right?
Let me know what you think of these and other records never to be broken at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Come on, you enjoyed this column. I knew you would!
My predictions this weekend? Ok, read ’em and weep: The Buccaneers win a screamer over the Packers, 38-35 (Sorry Tom, Bob, Bill etc.), and in overtime, the Chiefs squeak out a last-minute victory over the Bills. And as much as I hate to report this (being a Chiefs fan), Tampa Bay will outlast Kansas City, 42-39, in Super Bowl LV or, in other words, “The Senior Citizen Bowl” on February 7. Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com.