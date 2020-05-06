Mothers are kinda special, don’t you think?
They’re usually not too big or tough, but they scare away all the monsters and boogeymen that crept into our bedrooms when we were little. They opened the closet door and “shooed’” them out. They had just the right words to say when you had a bad day at school. And they even had a special snack for those kind of days.
A mom’s hug was like a miracle in action. That little kiss on your forehead always let you know that it was gonna be all right.
Yeah, mothers are kinda special.
My mom was the “Queen of Leftovers.” So much so that we never did find her original meal! But in her defense, she always gave her family a choice...”take it or leave it.”
This coming Sunday, May 10, we thank all mothers who stayed awake all night when we were throwing up, having tummy aches, and afraid of the dark, saying those compassionate yet miraculous words, “It’s okay, honey, Mommy’s here.”
For all the moms who get the kids to school, girl and boy scouts, sports practices, trips to the park, to the store, to a friend’s house, and still have time to make cookies and sew Halloween costumes. And for all the mothers who don’t.
For the mothers who show up at work with milk and jelly stains on their outfits and diapers in their purse or handbags.
For all you mommies who cannot restrain tears from trickling down your cheeks when you hold your babies for the very first time and for the moms who did not get this blessing.
For all the mothers telling their children, “No, you cannot have any ice cream now. Supper’s almost ready.”
For all moms who defy all odds to make sure they get there just in time to watch their kid perform and who claps the loudest, saying, “That’s my kid.”
For all the mothers who spend the time with “rocket math,” teaching them to read themselves and realizing that their little boy is growing up. And then those tears start again.
For all the moms who tried their hardest to see that their boy or girl was the very first one to be able to tie his or her shoes, only to find out several have been doing it for months.
For all mothers who instinctively turn around when they hear the word, “Mom,” knowing full well that their kids are nowhere around.
For all the mothers who quietly shed tears because one of their children has gone astray.
For all mothers whose heart aches to watch their son or daughter walk to school for the first time; go on their first date; and as they go to school, as a senior, for the last day. Where did the time go?
For all the mothers of all the victims of all those school shootings, and for the mothers of those who were involved in the shootings.
For all the mothers of the children that survived and the mothers who sat in front of their TVs in horror, clinging to their child who just arrived home safely from school.
For all the mothers who had to say goodbye to one of their children, due to sickness, accident, or violence and had to bury one of their children. It shouldn’t ever be this way.
For all the mothers who have watched their children grow into mothers and fathers themselves.
And finally, to all of the mothers reading this column: “Thanks, Mom, for a job well done.”
So this is meant for all the young, middle-aged, and old mothers, working mothers and housewives, married mothers and single moms, those with money and those without, those who now also hold the title of grandmother and those who do not, and for those without whom life would have been insufferable, joyless, and without laughter.
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! And to my mom, who passed away in 1988, Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Surprisingly, I turned out okay! THANKS TO YOU!