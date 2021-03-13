“A little flower that blooms in May. A lovely sunset at the end of a day. Someone helping a stranger along the way. That’s heaven to me.” – Sam Cooke
This quote appealed to me as I sat down to write about what’s happening here at the pantry. So many changes have happened in the last year, but it all boils down to “helping strangers along the way.” Our clients are single parents, grandparents raising their grandchildren, the elderly, those dealing with job loss, or illness. They may start as “strangers” but over time we get to know them a little better, we get to know their families, and they put a smile on our face when they walk in the door. They are the reason we exist.
We at the Independence Area Food Pantry are looking forward to warmer weather. Each summer, we run a Kids Summer Program that adds an additional gallon of milk and easy-to-prepare, nutritious foods such as cereal, juice, lunchmeat, cheese sticks, and snacks for each child in the family. This program is funded entirely with monetary donations from our community and is vital to the health and well-being of our children each summer.
As the weather warms, we begin to look forward to the fresh produce that area farmers and backyard gardeners bring to us each summer. These donations add a healthy variety to our offerings and are so appreciated by our clients.
We continue to have a table outside our front door, as weather allows, filled with bakery items and fresh produce. These items are perishable and thus are available to anyone who wishes to stop by.
We have added a dedicated website and online giving platform. You can find our website at www.Independenceareafoodpantry.com/. On this website we will add procedure changes, photos of events, and have our PayPal donation button available for online donations.
We are also participating in Amazon.Smile. If you are an Amazon.com shopper, please search for the Independence Area Food Pantry and list us as your chosen charity. Each time you shop, go through the Amazon.Smile page first and Amazon will donate 0.05 percent of your purchase cost directly to us at no cost to you.
Our Current Wish List
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Bodywash
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Feminine products
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
Enjoy the sunshine and allow me to leave you with this quote that reminded me of something my grandmother, Dorothy, would have said and lived by.
“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” ―Winston Churchill
Editor’s note: Visit www.independenceareafoodpantry.com for more information and links to donate.