August days are upon us. The heat, the anticipation for school to start, the last few weeks of hurried vacations. Sound familiar?
As a child, I remember feeling as though summer lasted forever. Long, hot days of swimming, riding bikes with my friends, working in the garden with my grandpa, baseball on the television. As an adult, it seems like summer is gone in a matter of hurried days and busy nights. What I wouldn’t give to go back to the carefree days of childhood summers.
Here at the Independence Area Food Pantry, we’ve been busy. Garden produce is dropped off daily, and our Summer Kids Program is in full swing through the month of August. It’s been great fun to see some kids this summer and the smiles on their faces when they get to pick their own snacks and cereal for their kid packs.
In other news, we are busy planning and preparing for some maintenance and updating to the interior of the pantry. This work will take place September 27 through October 1, and means the pantry will be closed completely during these days. We plan to reopen on Monday, October 4.
As of the writing of this column, we are still requiring appointments to shop the shelves, but have relaxed the “out back” area rules. You may now come into the back door to check for produce and bakery goods without making an appointment. We do ask that you use the hand sanitizer we have provided inside the back door before shopping. As always, if you are not feeling well, please stay home, or call to ask for a curbside appointment.
Our current wish list remains non-food hygiene items:
- Shampoo
- Body wash
- Feminine hygiene products
- Dish soap
- Toilet paper
- Deodorant
It’s been said that August is like the Sunday of summer. Enjoy these last warm days of summer with everything you’ve got. Soon the crisp days of fall will be upon us, and with it the business of harvest season and preparations for the coming winter. Until then, go swimming, play some bags, walk in the woods, grill some Iowa pork and sweet corn, enjoy the sun! September is coming!