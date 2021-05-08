“You are as welcome as flowers in May.” – Charles Macklin
The days of May have come. Grass is greening, trees are blooming, flowers are sprouting, and newborn creatures of all kinds abound. I love spring and the endless possibilities it brings. Here at the Independence Area Food Pantry, we are using this time making plans for the upcoming summer by ordering all our extra supplies for the summer kids’ program.
Starting in June, we will be giving extra milk and other easy-to-prepare, nutritious foods to each child in a client’s family. We love seeing the smiles and excitement when kids come in with their parents to choose their own personal food. We hope to see many happy kids this summer.
Have you ever wondered what you need to do to qualify to receive food? The Independence Area Food Pantry has two ways for our community to get food. As weather allows, we continue to have a table in front of the pantry with produce and bakery items. These things are perishable and are available to anyone who would like to use them. We also have similar perishable items in our “out back” area inside.
The second way to access food at the Independence Area Food Pantry is to become a client. To become a client, we need the names and birthdates of everyone in your household, and we would like a photo ID as well. We will have you sign The Emergency Food Assistance Program Eligibility (TEFAP) form. This form is updated once a year with the new income guidelines. See the current guidelines in the accompanying chart.
You are also eligible to receive food from TEFAP if your household participates in at least one program, like Food Assistance (SNAP), or if your child receives free or reduced lunches at school.
The pantry is set up as a grocery store, which allows our clients to choose what they would like to eat from the items on our shelves on a color-coded system per household size. Along with the shelf stable items, each client household receives a meat pack containing five pounds of plain meat (hamburger, ground pork, chicken, etc.) per person. They also pick items out of our “meaty freezer” that are pre-cooked or seasoned and other frozen or dairy items as they are available from our small freezer and dairy cooler. We feel this gives our clients better control over what they can or will eat.
If freezer space or refrigeration is an issue, we can accommodate with canned meat instead.
To take advantage of the pantry, call 319-334-2451 and make an appointment any time we are open. Our current hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m.
We are here to help.