Hygiene poverty is defined as the inability to buy everyday hygiene products such as toothpaste and toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, dish soap, toilet paper, and other grooming or cleaning products. Hygiene poverty is the silent twin to food insecurity in Buchanan County and around the country.
In the last few months, we have seen this firsthand at the pantry. One of our clients encountered a need for adult-sized disposable briefs while recovering after surgery. These were a definite need, and had we not been able to help provide them while the client was out of work following the surgery, the client may have needed to make difficult decisions with the small resources they had. Adult disposable briefs can cost upward of $50 or more a month.
Another need we frequently see is the need for shampoo and body wash. When faced with being able to pay utilities or buy personal care items, utilities win out every time. This may leave our clients in the uncomfortable position to shower without soap or shampoo, thus compromising their cleanliness, giving rise to skin conditions, and complicating the ability to get or keep a job. When given the opportunity, our clients overwhelmingly choose soap, shampoo, deodorant, and laundry soap.
The staff at the Independence Area Food Pantry has teamed up with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to hold our annual personal care drive this summer on Saturday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both Walmart and Fareway in Independence. These items will fill a huge gap for our clients through the next year, giving them the ability to use their resources for rent, gas, medicine, and utilities instead. All items collected in Independence will stay in Buchanan County.
Our current needs at the pantry are as follows:
- Toilet paper
- Bar soap
- Liquid hand soap
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Body wash
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Dish soap
- Laundry soap
- Feminine hygiene products
- Razors and shaving cream
- Kleenex/tissues
- Paper towels
Buchanan County is blessed with amazing donors and volunteers. If you cannot participate on August 7, but would like to donate personal care items, feel free to stop by the Independence Area Food Pantry during business hours to drop off donations. We want to say thank you to each one who serves with time or donations throughout the year. You make such a difference in our community and help us keep our clients well cared for. We could not do it without you.