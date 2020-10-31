WASHINGTON, DC – Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) on Thursday announced U.S. Department of Labor grants of up to $3 million to aid workers and communities impacted by the derecho storm that devastated much of eastern Iowa on August 10.
An initial grant of $1 million will be used to create debris-cleanup and humanitarian assistance jobs in 16 counties affected by the storm — including Benton, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Poweshiek, and Tama counties in the First District. Additional funds could be released, and additional counties may be added to the program at a later date.
The National Dislocated Worker grant is provided through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, and intended to expand worker training and employment opportunities to respond to disasters and economic events causing large job losses.
“This program is a win-win, providing immediate jobs for displaced workers, building long-term job skills, and helping clean up and rebuild Iowa communities affected by this terrible disaster,” Finkenauer said.