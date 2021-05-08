DES MOINES – Although this year’s session was scheduled to end last week, we are still up and at it here in Des Moines. It’s Week 17 of the legislative calendar. Here is the news from the Capitol!
State tax revenues grew in April, according to the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency. When compared to April 2020, state receipts were up $374.6 million. This amount is a 75 percent increase over what the state took in last April, when tax payments to the state were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the year, cash receipts to the General Fund are up 16.1 percent. This figure is just slightly higher than the 1.8 percent growth forecasted by the Revenue Estimating Conference in March.
Personal income tax is close to the REC forecast, and will likely see a jump once state income tax returns are filed by the May 30 deadline. It is clear that state tax collections are rising. According to the Department of Management, April’s tax payments to the state were the largest amount ever received by the state in a single month, coming in at over $1.1 billion.
Three housing programs focused on low- and moderate-income Iowans are currently taking applications for funding (the owner-occupied rehabilitation program, the homebuyers’ assistance program, and the upper-story housing conversion program). The programs are funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
This week, Iowa was named the second-best state in the nation for recovering from the COVID-19 public health emergency by WalletHub. This study compared the 50 states and D.C. on 22 metrics. Based on these metrics, Iowa ranked sixth for COVID-related health issues, first for leisure and travel, and seventh for economy and labor market.
In the study, Iowa ranked fifth for highest share of vaccine supply used. As of Wednesday, Iowa has administered 2.4 million doses of the COVID vaccine. This study also ranks Iowa as tied for third for the lowest share of hospitals with staff shortages, and tied for first for the lowest share of hospitals with supply shortages.
These rankings highlight House Republicans’ and the governor’s dedication to getting Iowa back to normal following the business and school closures last spring.
Feel free to send any forum information to my legislative email. As always, I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!